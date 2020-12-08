Menu
Howard Stern Signs Five-Year Extension with SiriusXM

The legendary radio broadcast will remain on satellite radio

Howard Stern, photo courtesy of SiriusXM

Howard Stern intends on finishing his career at SiriusXM after striking a new five-year contract extension with the satellite radio platform.

The self-described King of All Media has been with SiriusXM since 2006, and earns an estimated $80 million per year. As his current contract with SiriusXM neared expiration, there had been some thought that Stern would consider moving to a streaming service such as Spotify. Ultimately, though, the 66-year-old broadcaster decided to stick with SiriusXM for what will likely be the final contract of his legendary career.

As part of the deal, SiriusXM also acquires Stern’s full audio and video archive for an additional seven years.

In the latter stages of his radio career, the former shock jock has reinvented his morning drive program to become a popular medium for long-form celebrity interviews. In just the last month, he’s moderated extensive chats with Eddie Vedder, Billy Corgan, and Miley Cyrus.

