Hulu Is Making a TV Show About Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, photo via Getty

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson had one of the most iconic celebrity relationships of the ’90s, in part due to the infamous leaking of their sex tape, a scandal that changed the world of celebrity privacy forever. So perhaps it should come as no surprise, then, that Hulu is working on a new original limited series about the gossip-laden life of the Mötley Crüe drummer and the former Playboy star.

The show, which is currently going by the working title of Pam & Tommy, will follow the couple’s relationship from their 1995 marriage (just four days after meeting one another!) on through to the birth of their two sons, the filming of their honeymoon sex tape, and the legal battles that ensued when it was uploaded on theIinternet as viral pornography. According to Deadline, the limited series will consist of eight episodes and shooting will begin in the spring.



Hulu has already cast Sebastian Stan as Lee, Lily James as Anderson, and Seth Rogen as the man who stole the tape. I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is helming the series and Rob Siegel is penning the script. The producers who’ve signed on include Rogen and his Point Grey partner Evan Goldberg, Limelight’s Dylan Sellers, and Annapurna’s Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison.

Anderson and Lee are not involved in Pam & Tommy at this time. However, the two have been aware of the project for several months and know that it’s underway, reports Deadline.

Needless to say, Lee and Anderson’s relationship dominated the tabloids in real time when it was happening. It’s likely that Hulu’s new series will make headlines of its own when it’s released, too, especially if Gillespie can work his dark comedy magic the same way he did with his Oscar-nominated spin on Tonya Harding’s life story.