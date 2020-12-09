iCarly Reboot in the Works at Paramount+

The original Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), photo via Nickelodeon

One of the internet’s first influencers is logging back online. That’s right, an iCarly reboot is officially in the works. What’s more, three of the original Nickelodeon show’s stars are coming back to reprise their roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new iCarly reboot will air on Paramount+, the upcoming streaming service from ViacomCBS. Returning cast members include webcast extraordinaire Carly Shay herself (Miranda Cosgrove), brother Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor), and good friend Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress).



Nickelodeon Studios is also returning to the fold to serve as producer on the TV series. Meanwhile, Jay Kogen (The Simpsons) and Ali Schouten (Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever) have been tapped to oversee its development.

The original iCarly followed Carly Shay, a normal middle school student turned famous webcast star. Its initial six-season run lasted from 2007 until 2012, right around the time The Age of YouTubers and IG Influencers was starting to take off.

Over the course of its 97-episode arc, the widely popular Nickelodeon program earned five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Children’s Program. One of its 2010 episodes, “iSaved Your Life”, was the most-viewed show on all of cable television that year; it went on to become the second most viewed telecast in all of Nickelodeon’s history.

Plot details and a premiere date for the iCarly reboot haven’t been revealed, but we’ll likely learn more in the months leading up to the early 2021 launch of Paramount +. The streaming platform isn’t technically new; rather, it’s a total rebranding of ViacomCBS’ existing CBS All Access catalog, plus new original programming. In recent weeks, CBS All Access has reportedly beefed up its library of children’s content, adding 800 episodes of beloved series like Paw Patrol and Dora the Explorer.