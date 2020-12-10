Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen, photo by John McMurtie

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and veteran rocker Richie Kotzen have joined forces for the new blues-rock project Smith/Kotzen. In announcing the new outfit, the pair have unveiled their debut single, “Taking My Chances”.

Longtime friends and colleagues, Smith and Kotzen are a formidable guitar pairing and prove as much on the new song. This ain’t Maiden, but rather a love letter to the electric blues.



Smith and Kotzen share a mutual love of the genre that can be traced back through the years, like the time Smith played and sang a cover of Cream’s iconic “Crossroads” at one of Kotzen’s birthday parties. A natural chemistry can be heard on “Taking My Chances”.

“I think Richie and I complement each other really well,” Smith said in a press release. “He’s a virtuoso guitarist, but he’s got a great sense of melody — the whole thing just felt very natural.”

Kotzen has been a member of Poison, Mr. Big, and The Winery Dogs, while also releasing numerous solo albums. The singer-guitarist stated, “We found common ground in classic and blues-based rock — we both come from that mentality. We’ve been writing and recording together for the past year and I’m ecstatic with the results”.

As the press release states, “Taking My Chances” is only the first song from the duo, with more news coming in 2021. And if the all-star collaboration wasn’t exotic enough, the song was recorded in the Turks and Caicos Islands, perhaps adding to the free flowing shred-a-bility of Smith and Kotzen’s axe work.

Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence further updates regarding the Smith/Kotzen collaboration, and stream “Taking My Chances” below.