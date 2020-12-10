Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Renewed for Four More Seasons

The beloved FX comedy will remain on the air through Season 18

by
on December 10, 2020, 6:11pm
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, photo via FX

Earlier this year, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia made TV history when it was renewed for a record-breaking 15th season, making it the longest-running live-action comedy series of all time. The Gang will get a chance to extend that record by several more seasons thanks to a fresh order by FX.

As announced during Thursday’s Disney Investors Day, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed through Season 18. Although exciting, the news is not entirely out of the blue. Earlier this year, creator and executive producer Rob McElhenney (who plays Mac) promised Always Sunny fans that the cast will “keep doing it forever if people keep watching.” Then back in April, he posted on Instagram that he was writing new episodes in quarantine.

Season 15 of Always Sunny is slated to debut on FXX in 2021, with episodes airing the following day on FX on Hulu.

Last year, Consequence of Sound named Always Sunny not only one of the top TV shows of 2019, but one of the best of the decade.

Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products
These Were the Best Albums of 2020 These Were the Best Albums of 2020
Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here
Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) and Richie Kotzen Form New Outfit, Unveil “Taking My Chances”: Stream