R.I.P. Jason Slater, Original Third Eye Blind Bassist and Queensrÿche Producer Dies at 49

Jason Slater, via YouTube

Jason Slater, who was the original bassist in the band Third Eye Blind and a longtime producer for Queensrÿche, has died at the age of 49. His daughter Alyssa reported that Slater died from liver failure at a hospital in Maui, according to TMZ.

While Slater was Third Eye Blind’s original bassist and backup vocalist, he did not appear on any of the pop-rock act’s albums. He was a member from 1993 to 1994, recording their first demo. He left the group before they scored huge success with their six-times platinum 1997 self-titled debut, which yielded the hits “Semi-Charmed Life”, “Jumper”, and “How’s It Gonna Be”.



A rep for Third Eye Blind revealed to TMZ that the band hadn’t spoken with Slater since 1996, but added, “When a spirited member of the music scene is taken too soon, it is always a sad time.”

Slater went on to form the band Snake River Conspiracy and the short-lived group Revenge of the Triads (who also featured onetime Nine Inch Nails member Charlie Clouser and Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen).

Outside of his own bands, Slater made a mark as a producer, particularly with metal veterans Queensrÿche. Beginning with 2006’s Operation: Mindcrime II, he worked on several Queensrÿche releases through 2013’s Frequency Unknown.

Our condolences go out to Jason Slater’s family, friends, and musical colleagues during this difficult time. A video that Slater shared showing Third Eye Blind’s first recording session can be seen below.