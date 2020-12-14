Jeff Bridges “Feeling Good” Amidst Cancer Battle, Adopted a Puppy

Jeff Bridges with his new puppy Monty, photo via Bridges

Jeff Bridges is three months into his battle with lymphoma and is “feeling good. What’s more, he adopted a puppy.

The Big Lebowski actor marked his 71st birthday by posting a brief health update to his website. Alongside a photo of himself and his new pup Monty, Bridges also revealed that he shaved his head.



In October, Bridges announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. “I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges said at the time. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Being The Dude that he is, Bridges dedicated the rest of his blog post to lifting up others. He encouraged his fans to check out the music of his lifelong friend John Goodwin and asked for donations on behalf of No Kid Hungry. He also revealed that he’s working on a new book with Zen master Bernie Glassman.

Here’s the latest:

• Feeling good

• Shaved my head

• Got a puppy – Monty

• Had a Birthday – 71, man For more updates, visit: https://t.co/tndalVscvs pic.twitter.com/9ryxhQbPD9 — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) December 14, 2020