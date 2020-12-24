Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray Share Cover of Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later”: Watch

Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray

Well, here’s the strangest gift to ever pop out of an advent calendar. Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray have shared a live-from-home cover of Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later”.

Seemingly delivered to capture the quarantine vibes of Christmas 2020, Lewis and Murray’s rendition of the Lil Durk-featuring track is downtempo dirge. The former sings as she plucks a heavy bass line, while the On the Rocks actor shuffles out a sloppy drum phrase.



“It’s almost christmas!” Lewis wrote in the Instagram post sharing the video. “laugh now cry later.” Check out the duo’s Drake cover below.

The Xmas treat is something of a reunion for the pair, who last got in the holiday spirit together for 2015’s A Very Murray Christmas special.

Editors' Picks 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Lewis also recently reunited with The Postal Service for a funny “auditions” video with “Weird Al”, Kenny G, and others. The band also digitally released their Everything Will Change live album earlier in the month, while Lewis joined Serengeti on the new song “Unblue”.

In the fall, Murray got into a playful spat with The Doobie Brothers that ended with him sending the band a bunch of golf shirts as a peace offering.