Jeremih has officially been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a severe case of COVID-19. The R&B singer had been placed in the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator due to his deteriorating health.

In a statement provided to ABC 7, Jeremih offered his immense gratitude to the healthcare workers at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago who “saved” his life. The 33-year-old Windy City native also shouted out all the friends, family, colleagues, and fans who’ve prayed for his speedy recovery:



“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”

Upon hearing the happy news, Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to also share his appreciation. “Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony.”

Back in November, during what appeared to be the worst stretch of Jeremih’s coronavirus battle, his family issued a statement urging the public to be safe and responsible. “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” read the message. “Also, it’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”

Jeremih, a.k.a. Jeremy Phillip Felton, is one of many celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19 and successfully recovered; others include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Pink. Unfortunately, the novel virus has claimed the lives of folk legend John Prine and Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger.

Around the world, coronavirus cases are soaring. Here in the US, there are 14 million positive cases, and almost 280,000 people have died since the start of the pandemic back in March. Health experts believe a vaccine could be ready for limited release within the next few months.