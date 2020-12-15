Jimmy Eat World to Perform Full Albums During Livestream Series

Jimmy Eat World

Jimmy Eat World have announced a new livestream series they’re calling the Phoenix Sessions. The ticketed three-night event will see the band perform a different album in full during each show.

The series kicks off January 15th with JEW playing their latest album, last year’s Surviving. For many fans, this will be the first time they get to hear the new material live, as the band’s “Criminal Energy Tour” was canceled due to the pandemic.



Classic album performances will make up the rest of the Phoenix Sessions, with Jimmy Eat World delivering their aggressively hopeful fan-favorite Futures on January 29th and the acclaimed Clarity on February 12th. Each gig will stream at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT, with replays available for the next 72 hours.

Available now, tickets come in a range of packages. The Mesa Bundle includes admission to all three shows, with various configurations featuring a limited edition poster, an exclusive T-shirt, and masks printed with each album’s artwork. The VIP bundle offers a T-shirt and masks plus an autographed lithograph poster and a virtual meet & greet with the band.

Tickets for each stream can also be purchased individually or alongside the T-shirt or poster. Early bird pricing ends January 11th for Surviving, January 25th for Futures, and February 8th for Clarity. Choose how you want to watch the fireworks by purchasing your package here.

Watch a trailer for the livestream series below.