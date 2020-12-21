John Mulaney Enters Rehab for Cocaine and Alcohol Abuse

John Mulaney, photo via Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney has checked into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse.

According to Page Six and PEOPLE, the 38-year-old comedian entered a facility in Pennsylvania this past weekend.



Mulaney has long been open about his history with substance abuse. In an interview with Esquire last year, he said he began drinking and experimenting with drugs at age 13. He first became sober at the age of 23.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month, Mulaney admitted that the quarantine had negatively impacted his mental well-being, and he sought to find structure by going to work for his friend Seth Meyers.

“I really needed a job. I like having a boss and having assignments to do,” Mulaney explained to Kimmel. “When I’m in charge of something… not so much the best thing. I wanted to have a boss, I wanted to have structure.” Mulaney said his therapist agreed with him and quoted her as saying, “Without external structure, I don’t have any confidence in you thriving.”

Mulaney officially joined the Late Night with Seth Meyers writing staff in mid-November and has since made regular appearances on the show. He also recently hosted Saturday Night Live.