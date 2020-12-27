King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Launch Bootleg Program

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Typically, when jam bands figure out that fans are making unofficial bootlegs of their live shows, they look the other way. But King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have introduced a different approach: they’re not only granting fans the go-ahead to bootleg, but also giving them all of the tools to do so.

The Australian psych-rock crew has just launched a new portion of their website called “Bootlegger” where they’ve uploaded the master recordings of nine albums and are encouraging anyone who’s interested to re-release them however they see fit. Most of the records are live albums and demo comps that they’ve released on their Bandcamp throughout the year, but there’s also a new rarities album called Teenage Gizzard and their 2017 full-length Polygondwanaland, which they initially released as a free download.



“Yo indie labels, bootleggers, fans, weirdos,” the band wrote on their site. “We’ve got a deal for ya…If anyone wants to release these albums, you’re free to do so. Below you’ll find links to audio master files and cover art. Feel free to get creative with it if you like – it’s yours.

They continued, “Only deal is you’ve gotta send us some of them to sell on GIZZVERSE.COM – whatever you feel is a fair trade is cool with us. Ideas: double LPs, 7”, remix, reimagined cover art, bizarre looking wax, live show box sets, tapes. Or keep it simple – that’s totally ok. Anyone keen?!”

This seems like the deal of a lifetime for real Gizz heads and a great opportunity for emerging indie labels to get their name out there by putting out music from an internationally beloved with practically no strings attached. What’s more, the band said on their site that they’re not even requiring a trade for bootlegs of Polygondwanaland because it’s “free as in free”, so that one is a total gimme.

The program is the grand finale of many presents that King Gizzard bestowed upon their fans throughout the 2020. In addition to releasing all of the live/demo/rarity material that they’re now encouraging fans to bootleg, they released a new full-length called K.G., another live album called Chunky Shrapnel, and another new standalone single.

