KISS Urge Everyone to “Do the Rest of Us a Favor” and “Mask Up”

KISS in face masks, via Twitter: @genesimmons

The members of KISS traded their signature face makeup for protective face masks while traveling to their New Year’s Eve show in Dubai. As singer-bassist Gene Simmons put it, “Do the rest of us a favor — mask up!”

Simmons shared a photo of himself, singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, drummer Eric Singer, and guitarist Tommy Thayer, as they all sported face masks at an airport. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will be performing the worldwide “KISS 2020 Goodbye” livestream concert from the Atlantis in Dubai, promising “the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year.”



Along with the photo, Simmons wrote, “Wear your masks. Even if it’s only as a courtesy. If you yawn, or sneeze, you don’t think twice about covering your mouth. Do the rest of us a favor! Mask Up! … Besides, it looks cool.”

Just a few days prior, Stanley also took to Twitter to write, “Frankly, I’ve had enough of the self-serving & politically motivated mask misinformation & BS about this pandemic. I don’t want to hear about ‘my freedom’ & ‘my rights’ that then infringe on so many other’s. Those ‘rights’ & choosing to gather at Thanksgiving got us here. Wake up.”

By “got us here”, Stanley is referring to the major spike in COVID-19 cases across the United States over the last month or so. The past week has seen the country average more than 175,000 new cases per day.

KISS had a full year’s worth of shows booked as part of their farewell tour, but had to put a halt to the extensive outing in March as the concert industry shut down due to the pandemic. The band hopes to resume touring in 2021, but in the meantime will stream the “KISS 2020 Goodbye” concert beginning at noon ET on December 31st. Tickets for the event range from $39.99 for a standard virtual ticket to $999.99 for a super-deluxe package that includes a load of memorabilia and future in-person experiences.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Wear your masks. Even if it’s only as a courtesy. If you yawn, or sneeze, you don’t think twice about covering your mouth. Do the rest of us a favor! Mask Up! ..Besides, it looks cool 🤟😎. pic.twitter.com/6PzOUxsrsH — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) December 27, 2020

Frankly, I’ve had enough of the self-serving & politically motivated mask misinformation & BS about this pandemic. I don’t want to hear about “my freedom” & “my rights” that then infringe on so many other’s. Those “rights” & choosing to gather at Thanksgiving got us here. Wake up — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 25, 2020