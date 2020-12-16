Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Kyle Meredith’s Best of 2020 Pt. 2: Evanescence, Avril Lavigne, KISS, LP, and More

Also featuring JXDN and the Hollywood Undead

by
on December 16, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith's Best of 2020 Pt. 2: Evanescence, Avril Lavigne, KISS, LP, and More
Evanescence, Avril Lavigne, KISS

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

For all of December, Kyle Meredith is looking back on his favorite moments in 2020. This week, we revisit talking with Amy Lee of Evanescence as she was deciding the future sound of her band, Jxdn dialing back to his strict Southern upbringing, Avril Lavigne sharing her survivor’s story, Paul Stanley of KISS radiating with positivity, LP discussing her large Russian fanbase, and Johnny 3 Tears from Hollywood Undead weighing in on the art of and current state of metal music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
Night Court Coming Back in Session in New Sequel Series
Next Story
David Bowie’s Unreleased Covers of John Lennon and Bob Dylan Will Finally Be Unearthed for 74th Birthday