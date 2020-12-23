Menu
Kyle Meredith’s Best of 2020 Pt. 3: Jim James, Julien Baker, David Duchovny, and More

Also featuring Paul Weller, Laura Marling, and Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

on December 23, 2020, 4:00pm
For all of December, Kyle Meredith is looking back on his favorite moments in 2020. This week, we revisit Jim James discussing the murder of Breona Taylor, Julien Baker dissecting the lies sold through religion, Paul Weller chewing on systematic change, Laura Marling studying psychoanalysis, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil explaining why he’ll never do a solo record, and actor/novelist/musician David Duchovny wrestling with an environment of perpetual politics.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

