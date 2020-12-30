Menu
Kyle Meredith’s Best of 2020 Pt. 4: Sheryl Crow, Jimmy Buffett, Avi Kaplan, and Zac Brown

Also featuring interviews with Jefferson Starship and Gerry Cinnamon

by
on December 30, 2020, 2:00pm
For all of December, Kyle Meredith is looking back on his favorite moments in 2020. This week, we revisit Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon discussing his aversion to pop-stardom, Avi Kaplan telling us why he left Pentatonix to rekindle his folk roots, and Sheryl Crow diving into the politics of 2020 that shaped her new singles. From there, Zac Brown talks about writing against stereotypes, Jimmy Buffett shares his love of Bob Marley, and Jefferson Starship co-founder David Frieberg breaks down the band’s new album that features new lyrics from Grace Slick.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

