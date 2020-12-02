The Jerky Boys on the Current PC Culture

Kyle Meredith With... The Jerky Boys

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



The Jerky Boys mastermind Johnny Brennan talks with Kyle Meredith about the infamous prank caller’s first album in over 20 years. Brennan, who also voices Mort Goldman in Family Guy, goes deep on what made the fictional characters resonate so much during their ’90s peak, getting Seth McFarlane’s seal of approval on the newest collection, and being an influence throughout National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The man behind Sol Rosenberg and Frank Rizzo also discusses knowing how to work his caller, developing new characters, being recognized on the phone, and the current PC culture.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter