Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

The Jerky Boys on the Current PC Culture

Johnny Brennan talks to Kyle Meredith about their first new album in over 20 years

by
on December 02, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... The Jerky Boys
Kyle Meredith With... The Jerky Boys

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

The Jerky Boys mastermind Johnny Brennan talks with Kyle Meredith about the infamous prank caller’s first album in over 20 years. Brennan, who also voices Mort Goldman in Family Guy, goes deep on what made the fictional characters resonate so much during their ’90s peak, getting Seth McFarlane’s seal of approval on the newest collection, and being an influence throughout National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The man behind Sol Rosenberg and Frank Rizzo also discusses knowing how to work his caller, developing new characters, being recognized on the phone, and the current PC culture.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products
This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials
The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here
Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask

Previous Story
Peter Jackson Remastered The Lord of the Rings Trilogy in 4K
Next Story
COVID-Exorcising Televangelist Goes Heavy Metal in Viral Video: Watch