Lady Gaga Is Getting Her Own Oreo

While the rest of us were swooning over her “911” outfits and praising her for saving pop as we know it, Lady Gaga was secretly busy creating her very own Oreo. Announced earlier today, the limited-edition cookie is tied to her latest album, Chromatica, and will reportedly be available to purchase in stores soon.

Unsurprisingly, the official Lady Gaga Oreo is a pink-colored cookie with heart-shaped detailing and green creme filling — a playful spin on the cover artwork of one of the best albums of 2020. The whole thing comes packaged in a neon pink wrapper emblazoned with Lady Gaga’s name in giant, metallic text, too. It’s bold, it’s flashy, and it’s very much up her alley.



To break the news, Gaga shared a video of herself opening the new Oreo flavor while lounging with Koji, her pet dog, on a couch. “They decided it was a good idea to have a Chromatica Oreo which is a pink cookie with green filling, Koji!” she says in the clip. Her dog looks appropriately enthused about the collaboration. Watch the cute announcement below.

Since releasing Chromatica back in the spring, Gaga has spent her days performing “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande at the MTV VMAs, using her platform to speak up for the Black community, and stumping for Joe Biden at his election eve rally. Now she can end the year with a sweet treat that she can truly call her own.