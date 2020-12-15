Lana Del Rey Performs “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on Fallon: Watch

Lana Del Rey on Fallon

Lana Del Rey performed her new single “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” live for the first time during a Monday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pre-recorded performance was filmed at a rustic dive bar and saw Del Rey accompanied by a four-piece band and a trio of backing singers. Catch the replay below.

“Let Me Love You Like a Woman” serves as the first single from Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which was recently pushed back until the spring due to production delays. To tide fans over, the singer is planning to drop a new album of American standards for Christmas.



Over the summer, Del Rey published her first poetry collection, titled Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. Featuring music by her frequent collaborator and bonafide producer Jack Antonoff, an audiobook version is available to stream on platforms such as Audible and other literary apps. Another poetry collection, dubbed behind the iron gates — insights from an institution, is expected in March 2021.