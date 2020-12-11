Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Charge

The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, but he'll likely receive a much lighter sentence

by
on December 11, 2020, 4:31pm
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne, photo via Getty

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge in a South Florida court on Friday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, the 38-year-old rapper entered the plea during a hearing held remotely. “Your honor, I plead guilty to the charge,” Wayne told U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams.

A sentencing date has been set for January 28th, 2021. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but Judge Williams said she would impose a sentence that is “reasonable under the circumstances” of the case. Wayne was released on $250,000 bail pending sentencing.

In November, Lil Wayne was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon stemming from the discovery of a firearm aboard his private plane in December 2019.

An anonymous tip led federal authorities to search Wayne’s aircraft upon its arrival to Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport on December 23rd. According to a search warrant obtained by the Miami Herald, inside the rapper’s bag, agents reported finding a gun, along with bullets, suspected cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin, pain killers, prescription-strength cough syrup, and $26,000 in cash.

In an ensuing interview, Wayne acknowledged that the gun was his, and that he received it as a Father’s Day gift. Despite the admission, authorities allowed him to leave the scene as they continued their investigation.

Lil Wayne was previously convicted in 2010 of criminal possession of a weapon after a semi-automatic firearm was found on his tour bus in New York. He was sentenced to one-year in prison at Riker’s Island, but was released after eight months.

Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products
These Were the Best Albums of 2020 These Were the Best Albums of 2020
Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here
Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Savage Remix” and “Body” on Corden: Watch
Next Story
Lamb of God Announce Second Signature Coffee: “Overlord” Dark Roast