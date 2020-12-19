Lil Wayne Drops Off No Ceilings 3 Deluxe Edition: Stream

Lil Wayne, photo by Nick Langlois

Hip-hop fans have received an early Christmas present courtesy of good ol’ St. Nick Lil Wayne. Less than a month after dropping his No Ceilings 3 mixtape, the rapper has unboxed a deluxe edition “B Side” version featuring 14 new songs. Stream it below via YouTube or DatPiff.

As with its predecessor, this effort is “hosted” by DJ Khaled and comes with multiple star-studded collaborations. Big Sean appears on the opening track “Tyler Herro”, named after the Miami Heat’s impressive young guard. Meanwhile, Rich the Kid pops in on “Throat Baby”, and 2 Chainz lends a few verses to “Hit Different”. Euro and Lil Twist also appear on the effort.



If each track sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because they all incorporate, sample, or remix other songs in some way. “Tyler Herro”, for instance, reworks Jack Harlow’s original track of the same name, while “Hit Different” borrows the instrumental from SZA’s own stellar 2020 song. Other examples: “Layaway” uses the music from YNW Melly and Kanye West’s “Mixed Personalities”; “These Hoes” nods to Future’s “Monster”; and “Beauty and the Beast” reworks Bryson Tiller’s “Rambo”.

Speaking to Complex about the original ‘tape, Lil Wayne said, “The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it.” The 38-year-old MC added, “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!” (He wasn’t kidding; between No Ceilings 3 and No Ceilings 3: B Side, he’s got 34 new songs to his name.)

Of course, this isn’t Lil Wayne’s first deluxe edition release this year. In September, he shared an expanded version of his 2018 album Tha Carter V that tacked on an extra 10 songs. Outside of his solo output, Lil Wayne has also been quite busy, what with guest features on records from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Benny the Butcher, among others.

In related non-music news, Lil Wayne recently pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. The charges carries a maximum of 10 years behind bars, but the New Orleans-born rapper will likely receive a lighter sentence.

No Ceilings 3: B Side Artwork:

No Ceilings 3: B Side Tracklist:

01. Tyler Herro (feat. Big Sean)

02. Layway

03. Low Down

04. Throat Baby (feat. Rich the Kid)

05. Beauty and the Beast

06. Peanut Butter

07. Pop Off

08. Ring Ring (feat. Euro)

09. Baggin

10. Burner

11. Sum 2 Prove

12. These Hoes

13. My Room (feat. Lil Twist)

14. Hit Different (feat. 2 Chainz)