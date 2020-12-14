Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Pearl Jam’s “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town”: Watch

Pearl Jam (photo by Lior Phillips) and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Later this week, Lin-Manuel Miranda will join Pearl Jam in conversation for a virtual fundraiser centered around the Georgia Senate runoff. To promote the event, the Hamilton creator took to Twitter to sing the alternative rockers’ Vs. cut “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town”.

“Elderly Composer Behind The Keyboard In A Messy Office,” Miranda joked in the post sharing his brief rendition. “(I’m so sorry @PearlJam, you play it so much better, see you Wednesday night.)” He also twisted the last phrase of the chorus to show his excitement for the upcoming fundraiser. Watch the clip below.



Hosted by Wayne Brady, the “Art and Activism” livestream aims to raise money and awareness for the Georgia runoff election, which will determine the balance of Senate for the first half of President-Elect Joe Biden’s first term. Specifically, the event is hoping to increase engagement within the Georgia Latino community.

“I’ve long admired Pearl Jam’s music and commitment to advocacy – and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager,” said Miranda in a statement. ​”I haven’t met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time. We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans, while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election.”

Added Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, “Georgia came through for America and now it’s time for America to come through for Georgia. We – along with millions of others – are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organizations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation.”

Entry to the livestream conversation, set to take place Wednesday, December 16th at 8:30 p.m. ET, requires a donation via Looped Live.

