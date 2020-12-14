Little Dragon (photo by Philip Cosores) and Moses Sumney (photo by Alexander Black)

Swedish soul outfit Little Dragon have called upon Moses Sumney to help with the new song “The Other Lover”. The track is a reimagining of “Another Lover” from Little Dragon’s March album, New Me, Same Us.

Compared to its original form, “The Other Lover” has been pared back, with muted synths instead of a thumping bass, less percussion, and fresh horn accents. Sumney’s voice is as gorgeous as ever, and he and vocalist Yukimi Nagano find a delicate blend of their inimitable tones. “When we reached out to Moses we didn’t know what to expect,” Little Dragon wrote in a statement. “What we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice. We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears. We are very proud of this.”



Sumney added that, “I’ve been listening to Little Dragon for a very long time; as a teen, their first album impressed upon me just how infinite modern soul music can be.” He added, “When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised (“shook,” as the kids say), that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song. I’m proud of what we came up with.” Check out “The Other Lover” below.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Albums of 2020

Earlier this year, Sumney released the ambitious double album græ. He recently collaborated with Jónsi on Trayer Tryon’s track “cul de sac”, and branched out into directing with the video for Sylvan Esso’s “Frequency”.

“The Other Lover” Artwork: