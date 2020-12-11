Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Savage Remix” and “Body” on Corden: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion (CBS)

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her heavily anticipated debut album, Good News, to rave reviews. To celebrate with one last victory lap before the year’s end, she stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday to perform “Savage Remix” and “Body”, which you can watch below.

Before the performance began, Megan Thee Stallion joined the host for a brief interview about rapping as a child, her love of horror movies like Evil Dead, and her recent Grammy nominations, the latter of which took her by surprise far more than it did her relatives. “Literally every time something happened to me, I was always in shock. Like who, me? Megan?” the rapper laughs. “Then I called my grandma like, ‘Grandma, guess what! I got nominated for like four Grammys!’ and she was like, ‘Well, did you win?'”



Megan Thee Stallion turned things up right after for her TV medley. Filmed back in Houston at a stadium, she prowled through high-rise bleachers while rapping along to her Beyonce remix. Behind her, dancers twisted their legs into artful poses for a string of wide shots, the choreography of which feels felt it’s straight out of a Chemical Brothers video. When it was time to segue into “Body”, she and her dancers took center stage on the field, strutting their stuff in full body-positivity mode as the song’s lyrics essentially mandate.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Albums of 2020

If 2019 was her breakout year, then 2020 is the year where Megan Thee Stallion claims her throne. She not only dropped one of the best albums of the year and some of the best singles, but she also broke the internet with “WAP”, overcame a tragic gun wound, and took control during her Saturday Night Live performance. It’s Megan’s world and we’re all just living in it.