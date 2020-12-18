Menu
Melvins Announce “New Year’s Evil” Livestream Event

Featuring a five-song performance, interviews, and extras

by
on December 18, 2020, 3:08pm
Melvins New Year's Evil Livestream
Melvins, photo by Chris Mortenson

The Melvins have announced “Melvins TV: Volume 1, New Year’s Evil”, a livestream event to ring in 2021.

The virtual show will feature a five-song performance by the Melvins, interviews, extras, and an opening set by Void Manes. The stream goes live on December 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET / noon PT, and tickets cost $5 each.

“‘Melvins TV, New Year’s Evil’ is as close to a live show as we can get during this hideous pandemic,” Buzz Osborne said in a press announcement. “We’ll be doing more of these so tune in and enjoy! Happy New Year!”

The Melvins lineup for the stream will consist of the band’s core trio of Osborne, Dale Crover, and Steven McDonald (of Redd Kross fame). A commemorative limited-edition poster and T-shirt designed by Junko Mizuno and Mackie Osborne will be available exclusively to attendees.

The show kicks off what looks to be an ongoing “Melvins TV” streaming series ahead of the group’s upcoming album, Working with God (out February 26th), which was recorded with the band’s 1983 lineup format of Buzz Osborne, Crover, and original drummer Mike Dillard.

In addition, Crover is set to drop his sophomore solo album, Rat-A-Tat-Tat! on January 15th. This follows Buzz Osborne’s recent solo effort alongside Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn, the acoustic-based Gift of Sacrifice, which came out earlier this year.

Get tickets to the Melvins’ livestream at this location. Watch a brief teaser for the show below.

