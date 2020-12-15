Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Discounted Merch and CBD Gift Bundles Now Available at Consequence Shop for the Holidays

These limited time deals offer up to $60 in savings

by
on December 15, 2020, 5:20pm
Consequence store holiday gift bundles

To help make holiday shopping easier on your mind and your wallet, we’ve launched a series of new gift bundles at the Consequence Shop. Each one collects different selections from our exclusive line of T-shirts, masks, and Earthy CBD products into thematic packages at a greatly reduced 30% off.

The Pop Culture Bundle lets you choose a variety four-pack of masks with adjustable ear loops — featuring our best-selling Caretaker, Chevron, Green Digital Rain, and Sweater designs and more — and pair it with one of three different Consequence logo shirts. This merch bundle saves you $24.80 on five great products.

Pop Culture 970x250 1 Discounted Merch and CBD Gift Bundles Now Available at Consequence Shop for the Holidays

Then there’s the massive Horror Bundle, which features both of our limited edition Losers’ Club podcast shirts, our new Lovecraftian Horror tee, a Consequence mask keeper, and either the Caretaker or Bellhop mask. Get them all together for a total of $35.40 in savings!

https://store.consequence.net/pages/consequence-gift-bundles

We’re also showing off our new line of Earthy CBD hemp products with the CBD Flower Bundle. This collection includes an 1/8th of our Pineberry strain alongside your choice of two different 3.5 gram jars of Bubba Kush, Lifter, or Hawaiian Haze. Try them all together for $21 less than getting them separately.

CBD Flower 970x250 1 Discounted Merch and CBD Gift Bundles Now Available at Consequence Shop for the Holidays

Or for a more convenient CBD experience, try our CBD Pre-Rolle Bundle. We’ve put together 3.5 grams fo Pineberry and 3.5 grams of our new Suzy Q flower with our pre-roll CBD sampler trio, featuring 1 gram cones of Bubba Kush, Lifter, and our new Sour Space Candy.

Pre Roll Bundle 970x250 3 Discounted Merch and CBD Gift Bundles Now Available at Consequence Shop for the Holidays

For those interested in CBD edibles and tinctures, we’re also offering the CBN Select and CBG Select bundles. Pair one of our Consequence logo tees with either our 650mg “Revive” CBG gummies and 3000mg CBG oil or our 450mg “Sleepy” CBN gummies and 2300mg CBN oil. Either way, you’ll save nearly $60!

CBN 970x250 1 Discounted Merch and CBD Gift Bundles Now Available at Consequence Shop for the Holidays CBG 970x250 1 Discounted Merch and CBD Gift Bundles Now Available at Consequence Shop for the Holidays

These discounted gift bundles are only available for a limited time, so grab yours today at the Consequence Shop.

Follow Consequence Shop on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news on the latest product drops and exclusive deals.

 

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
Promising Young Woman Attempts to Scorch Earth with Provocative Rape Revenge Thriller: Review
Next Story
Twitter is Shutting Down Periscope in 2021