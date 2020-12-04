Merge Records Releases Covers Album Benefitting Georgia Senate Democrats

Torres (photo by Ashley Connor), Superchunk (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Titus Andronicus (photo by Alex Crick)

Merge Records has released a new roster-spanning covers album called Going to Georgia exclusively through Bandcamp.

Proceeds from the release benefit voting rights organizations who are active in the Georgia Senate run-off election taking place on January 5th. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are facing off against Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively. If the Dems win both seats, they will narrowly have control of the Senate for at least the first two years of Biden’s term.



Going to Georgia features 17 “Georgia-centric” tracks, and since Merge has one of the starriest lineups of any indie label, the tracklist is packed. Arcade Fire’s Will Butler kicks off the record with R.E.M.’s “Electrolite”, Titus Andronicus take on “Closer to Fine” by Indigo Girls, TORRES tackles The B-52’s “Topaz”, and Superchunk team up with Wiliam Tyler for “When I Laugh” by The Glands. The other contributing Merge artists are Fruit Bats, Erich Bachmann, H.C. McEntire, Ayes of Love, The Rock*A*Teens, Wye Oak, Ibibio Sound Machine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Ross Flournoy, The Orbiting Human Circus, Gauche, and Lambchop.

Mac McCaughan, co-founder of Superchunk and Merge Records, said in a statement that Georgian voters “have successfully fought back” against voter suppression and can “take back power in the Senate.” He wrote,

“We live in North Carolina, where a racist Republican legislature has worked for a generation to undermine democracy through unprecedented voter suppression. Our neighbors in Georgia have successfully fought back, through the efforts of Fair Fight and other organizations. The voters who turned Georgia blue in November can now elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, take back power in the Senate, and make true progress possible in this country.

The Merge artists on this comp came together quickly, recording in various quarantine situations, to pay tribute to their favorite artists from Georgia, or maybe just record their favorite songs with “Georgia” in the title, and to support those working hard in Georgia to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

Voter registration in Georgia ends Dec. 7!

Early voting period starts December 14!

Election day is January 5!”

All of proceeds go towards Fair Fight and Mijente. Purchase Going to Georgia here, and check out Titus Andronicous’ Indigo Girls cover down below.

Going to Georgia by Merge Records

Going to Georgia Artwork:

Going to Georgia Tracklist:

01. Will Butler – “Electrolite” [R.E.M.]

02. Fruit Bats – “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” [Otis Redding]

03. Superchunk (feat. William Tyler) – “When I Laugh” [The Glands]

04. Eric Bachmann – “The Truth” [Precious Bryant]

05. H.C. McEntire (feat. Amy Ray & Angel Olsen) – “Georgia Rain” [Trisha Yearwood]

06. Ayes of Love – “You’re Just About to Lose Your Clown [Ray Charles]

07. The Rock*A*Teens – “The End of the World” [Brenda Lee]

08. William Tyler – “Little Martha” [The Allman Brothers Band]

09. Wye Oak – “Crazy” [Pylon]

10. Ibibio Sound Machine – “Save Their Souls” [Bohannon]

11. Hiss Golden Messenger – “The Greatest” [Cat Power]

12. TORRES – “Topaz” [The B-52’s]

13. Ross Flournoy (of Apex Manor) – “Rainy Night in Georgia” [Brook Benton]

14. Titus Andronicus – “Closer to Fine” [Indigo Girls]

15. The Orbiting Human Circus – “The Flowers of Jeremy Ayers’ Garden” [R.E.M.]

16. Gauche – “Song for a Future Generation” [The B-52’s]

17. Lambchop (feat. David Kilgour) – “Georgia Considers the Two Blue Ones (Thursday)” [Yo La Tengo]