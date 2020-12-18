MF DOOM and BADBADNOTGOOD Join Forces on New Song “The Chocolate Conquistadors”: Stream

MF DOOM and BADBADNOTGOOD (photo by Philip Cosores)

The new update to Grand Theft Auto Online has not only brought a new story — The Cayo Perico Hesit — but new music, as well. The latest track to be released from the DLC is a collaboration with MF DOOM and BADBADNOTGOOD called “The Chocolate Conquistadors”.

The legendary hip-hop artist and the Canadian jazz group have teamed before, with the former appearing on “Ray Gun” from the latter’s collaborative LP with Ghostface Killah, Sour Soul. This time, they’ve delivered a seven-minute drive jam perfect for exploring GTA’s new island, Cayo Perico. Or you can just take a listen below.



“The Chocolate Conquistadors” can be heard on the in-game radio station Worldwide FM, which also boasts tracks from Kamasi Washington and Khruangbin. Meanwhile, Flying Lotus’ FlyLo radio has added new music from MadLib, DOOM, and FlyLo himself.

Another exclusive GTA track is featured on Julian Casablancas’s all-new Kult FM. That’s where you’ll hear guest appearances by Mac DeMarco and David Cross, as well as a new song from The Voidz, “Alien Crime Lord”. The band also performed the track on Thursday night’s episode of Fallon.