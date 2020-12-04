Menu
Miley Cyrus Covers Hole’s “Doll Parts”: Watch

The rock cover connoisseur is at it again

by
on December 04, 2020, 8:47am
Miley Cyrus covers Hole
Miley Cyrus covers Hole on The Howard Stern Show

Rock cover connoisseur Miley Cyrus is at it again. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show this week, the Plastic Hearts singer channeled Courtney Love and offered her own take on the Hole classic “Doll Parts”. Watch the performance below.

In a feature last month, our own Wren Graves and Annie Black sifted through Cyrus’ many rock covers and highlighted their favorites. Those include renditions of The Cranberries’ “Zombie”, Blondie’s “Heart of Glass”, Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole”, and Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”.

Meanwhile, on her new album Plastic Hearts, Cyrus collaborates with classic rock greats including Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks. In her review of the album for Consequence of Sound, Katie Moulton said Plastic Hearts might be Cyrus’ “most successful pastiche yet.”

