Netflix Confirms Elliot Page for The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Elliot Page will return as Vanya Hargreeves in the third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. The streaming giant confirmed the news hours after Page announced he is a non-binary transgender person on Tuesday morning.

“So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!” Netflix’s official Twitter account wrote in support of Page.



In the series, which wrapped up its second season this past summer, Vanya is a cisgender woman with superhero powers. Insiders tell Variety that there are no are no plans to change the character’s gender as of now.

On that topic, Nick Adams, director of transgender media at GLAAD, told Variety: “Trans actors can and do play both trans and cisgender characters. I’m sure Elliot will continue to be brilliant in Umbrella Academy and many different types of roles in the future.”

In related news, Netflix has already edited the credits on all of Page’s work to reflect his proper name. According to The Wrap, altered titles so far include The Umbrella Academy, Something in the Water, Tallulah, and Tales of the City.

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020