Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Netflix Confirms Elliot Page for Umbrella Academy Season 3

The streaming giant has also updated Page's past credits in their catalogue

by
on December 01, 2020, 7:45pm
Netflix Confirms Elliot Page for The Umbrella Academy Season 3
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Elliot Page will return as Vanya Hargreeves in the third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. The streaming giant confirmed the news hours after Page announced he is a non-binary transgender person on Tuesday morning.

“So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!” Netflix’s official Twitter account wrote in support of Page.

In the series, which wrapped up its second season this past summer, Vanya is a cisgender woman with superhero powers. Insiders tell Variety that there are no are no plans to change the character’s gender as of now.

On that topic, Nick Adams, director of transgender media at GLAAD, told Variety: “Trans actors can and do play both trans and cisgender characters. I’m sure Elliot will continue to be brilliant in Umbrella Academy and many different types of roles in the future.”

In related news, Netflix has already edited the credits on all of Page’s work to reflect his proper name. According to The Wrap, altered titles so far include The Umbrella Academy, Something in the Water, Tallulah, and Tales of the City.

Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products
This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials
The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here
Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask

Previous Story
Beabadoobee and Arlo Parks Release Christmas Covers: Stream
Next Story
Steven Spielberg Secures Restraining Order Against Stalker