What’s Streaming on Hulu in December 2020

The Lord of the Rings

Hulu is heading to Mordor in December.

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien who don’t already own The Lord of the Rings trilogy will find solace in revisiting The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Hell, it wasn’t too long ago their theatrical releases were a holiday tradition.



Beyond the Eye of Sauron are a handful of Hulu originals: The Hardy Boys are back for modern times, Amy Seimetz’s She Dies Tomorrow is now free to stream, and You Cannot Kill David Arquette is bringing the meta humor.

It’s not much, but there’s a silver lining to the lean offerings. By the end of the month, the streaming service is losing a ton of films — from its Bond collection to The Bourne Identity films to all the Star Treks — which means you better get your binge on.

Check out the full list below. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix.

What’s Coming to Hulu December 2020

Available December 1st

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Available December 4th

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Available December 5th

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

Available December 6th

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Available December 7th

Valley Girl (2020)

Available December 8th

Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

Available December 10th

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

Available December 11th

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

Available December 12th

Endless (2020)

Available December 15th

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Available December 16th

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

Available December 18th

The Hero (2017)

Available December 21st

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Available December 22nd

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

Available December 23rd

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Available December 25th

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Available December 26th

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

Available December 27th

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

American Animals (2018)

Available December 28th

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Available December 31st

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

What’s Leaving

Leaving December 8th

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again (2016)

December 14th

Baby…Secret Of The Lost Legend (1985)

December 16th

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Leaving December 31st

30 Days of Night (2007)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

About Last Night (1986)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Alien Nation (1988)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Barbershop (2002)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blood Ties (2014)

Broadcast News (1987)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Flashback (1990)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Hair (2009)

Grizzly Man (2005)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into the Blue (2005)

Joe (2014)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Platoon (1986)

Raging Bull (1980)

Ronin (1998)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

The End of Violence (1997)

The Express (2008)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Net (1995)

The Saint (1997)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Weather Man (2005)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

The Young Victoria (2009)

This Christmas (2007)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Wanted (2008)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Working Girl (1988)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

