Nicole Atkins, Erika Wennerstrom, Neon Dreams to Play Sound Mind’s Rhythm & Reset Livestream: Watch

Ease into the holidays with this mental health benefit concert and panel on December 17th

by
on December 17, 2020, 11:12am
sound mind rhythm reset livestream concert erika wennerstrom heartless bastards nicole atkins neon dreams
Heartless Bastards' Erika Wennerstrom ( photo by Charlie Pearce), Nicole Atkins (photo by Ben Kaye), and Neon Dreams

As if the holiday season wasn’t already stressful enough, this is still 2020, when everything bad is doubled. That’s why Sound Mind Live is offering some respite and promoting community self-care with their livestream benefit event Rhythm & Reset.

Taking place Thursday, December 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET, Rhythm & Reset will feature artists performing intimate sets while also speaking out about their own experience with mental health. Nicole Atkins, Heartless Bastards’ Erika Wennerstrom, and Neon Dreams are all set to appear.

In addition, the artists will join a panel of mental health experts to share tips for self-care and resources for coping with isolation as we enter a pandemic winter. Senior Director at MusiCares Jennifer Leff, who also sits on Sound Mind Live’s Board of Directors, will moderate the discussion.

The livestream will serve to benefit Sound Mind Live’s mental health advocacy programs. Donations can be made here, and you can also bid on a Nathaniel Rateliff-signed guitar as part of the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts.

Rhythm & Reset will be simulcast across the YouTube channels and Facebook pages of all the participating artists and mental health organizations. You can also check it out on Sound Mind Live’s Facebook.

Also check out the Consequence Podcast Network original series Going There with Dr. Mike, co-presented by Sound Mind Live. Each week, clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

