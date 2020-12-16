Menu
Night Court Coming Back in Session in New Sequel Series

John Larroquette returns to his Emmy-winning role

on December 16, 2020, 3:47pm
Night Court (NBC)

The law says that any remotely profitable television series will eventually be rebooted, and for that reason we have all been sentenced to at least one more year of nocturnal hijinks. As Deadline reports, a sequel to the long-running, Emmy-winning sitcom Night Court is in development for Warner Bros. television.

The series ran for nine seasons from 1984-92, and in the process earned a total of 11 Emmy nominations and four wins — all for John Larroquette as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series. Larroquette will be returning as narcissistic prosecutor Dan Fielding, but he’ll be sparring with a new judge. Harry Anderson, who played Judge Harry Stone, unfortunately died in 2018 at the age of 65. Stepping into his robes will be Judge Abbey Stone, the original’s fictional daughter, described as an “unapologetic optimist.” She’ll be presiding over a Manhattan arraignment court that — get this — holds session at night. How wacky is that?

The new Judge Stone has yet to be cast, but we do know that showrunning duties will be handled by Dan Rubin, best known for writing and producing on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He and Melissa Rauch will be executive producing. While Rauch was an actor onThe Big Bang Theory, there are currently no plans for her to join the cast.

Other sitcom reboots announced in the last week include iCarly and Revenge of the Nerds.

