Oneohtrix Point Never and The Weeknd Share Digital Music Video for “No Nightmares”: Watch

Oneohtrix Point Never has shared another strange and wonderful music video in support of one of the year’s best albums, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. After teaming with the Safdie Brothers on the recent visual for “Lost But Never Alone”, 0PN appears alongside Uncut Gems collaborator The Weeknd in the clip for “No Nightmares”.

The digitally created video is a warped representation of one running from their own dreams. Both 0PN and The Weeknd, who provides vocals on the track, appear in the clip, but perhaps not as you might expect. The former appears to be the story’s dreamer, locked in some sort of space monkey suit; the latter is the personified projector of all his fears.



In a statement, director Nate Boyce said Oneohtrix Point Never gave him an excerpt of Rainer Maria Rilke’s poem “Fear of the Inexplicable” as a starting point. Explained Boyce,

“Eventually I started to associate the implications of the Rilke poem to the biblical story of the Binding of Isaac, an anxiety inducing story I hated as a kid that became a subtext for the latter half of the piece. Despite the fact that Abraham is thwarted by divine intervention, I was terrified by his incomprehensible zealotry and willingness to sacrifice his own child, who I identified with. This story ensured my eventual atheism, but also my ongoing fascination with how these archaic stories, symbols, and motifs have continued relevance even now, and in many ways still structure our experience. So, as it happens in the animation, this process of individuation through archetypal projection starts with heroic ideations that devolve into anxiety and fear, culminating in a carnivalesque mockery of the faith required to confront these fears.”

Check out the “No Nightmares” music video below.

The Weeknd also had one of the top albums 2020 with After Hours. That effort’s smash single, “Blinding Lights”, was our favorite song of the year, as well. It recently received a remix featuring Rosalía.