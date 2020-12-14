Pallbearer’s Joseph D. Rowland Launches Solo Project Hosianna Mantra, Unveils Debut Album: Stream

Joseph D. Rowland / Hosianna Mantra, photo by Elizabeth L. Cline

Pallbearer bassist and songwriter Joseph D. Rowland has launched a synth-based solo project, Hosianna Mantra, with a seven-song album, Particle Mythology.

Hosianna Mantra is a definite sonic departure from Rowland’s work in Pallbearer, though it touts the same exploratory sonic approach. The project showcases Rowland’s affinity for progressive electronic music and modern recording technology.



Indeed, the musician shared a long list of the gear used on Particle Mythology (which can be seen below), and it’s a serious collection that undoubtedly takes some engineering savvy to operate. Taking a step toward the electro-acoustic pioneering of Daniel Lanois, Rowland has proven himself to be just as worthy a soundscapist as he is a metal bassist.

Previously Rowland appeared as a solo act playing synth-based material opening for bands such as YOB, Spirit Adrift, and Thou. Pallbearer albums, especially their most recent album Forgotten Days, have also used synths tastefully albeit in a more subdued sense, often played on those recordings by Rowland. With Hosianna Mantra, however, he has eschewed the doom metal template for a looser form of expression incorporating elements of ambient, krautrock, and minimalism.

It adds to a fine year for Rowland and Pallbearer. The latter’s aforementioned 2020 album, Forgotten Days, placed favorably on Heavy Consequence’s year-end list for both songs and albums.

Particle Mythology is already available digitally via Bandcamp or Amazon. Stream the album and check out the art/tracklist and Rowland’s list of gear below. For more on Rowland, check out our recent interview.

<a href="https://hosianna-mantra.bandcamp.com/album/particle-mythology">Particle Mythology by Hosianna Mantra</a>

Particle Mythology Artwork:



Particle Mythology Tracklist:

01. Timeline Incursion

02. Palatial Radiance

03. Mechanical Ancestry

04. Particle Mythology

05. Retrogradient

06. Psychladic Artifact

07. Retinal Echoes

Equipment utilized on Particle Mythology:

Akai AX60

Akai XR10

Arturia Keystep

Analogue Solutions Europa

Behringer Pro-1

Boss DR-110

Boss DR-220A

Boss DC-2w

Boss RPH-10

Craig 910

DBX 160VU

DBX 160XT

Electro-Harmonix Small Stone

Ensoniq DP/2

Eurorack modular system (12u)

Eventide H3000B

Kawai K3

Korg MS-20

Korg SQ-1

Lexicon LXP-15II

Meris Mercury7

Moog MF Delay

Morley Sapphire Flanger

Oberheim Matrix 6R

PAIA FatMan

Roland Alpha Juno 1

Roland JU-06

Roland JX-3P

Roland SDE-2500

Sequential Circuits Six Trak

Sony DPS-R7

Sony MXP-29

Symetrix 501

Symetrix 606

Yamaha CS01

Yamaha D1500

Yamaha PM-180

Yamaha QX5

Yamaha RX11

Yamaha SPX90

Yamaha TX81Z