Patty Jenkins to Direct Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Film

Coming to theaters on Christmas 2023

by
on December 10, 2020, 6:41pm
X Wing Fighter
X-Wing Starfighter (Lucasfilm)

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will helm a new Star Wars movie about the elite X-wing pilots known as Rogue Squadron. The film will premiere Christmas 2023.

As Jenkins explained in a teaser video announcing the project, she was compelled to direct Star Wars: Rogue Squadron because her own family history:

“I grew up the daughter of a great fighter pilot. Everyday I would wake up, go outside, and look up and see my father and his squadron take off in their F-4s. And it was the most thrilling thing I’ve experienced in my entire life. When he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.”

“But try as might, and look as I did, I couldn’t find the right story,” she added. “Until now — now I’ve found a movie about two things I love.”

Rogue Squadron is the second known Star Wars film in active development, joining the untitled project from Taika Waititi. Disney and Lucasfilm are focusing most of their efforts on Disney+, with a number of Star Wars-related projects currently in the works. They include two Mandalorian spin-offs, Ahsoka and The Rangers of the New Republic; and series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi; Lando Calrissian; and Rogue One’s Cassian Andor.

