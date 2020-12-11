Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Form New Band Nighttime Boogie Association

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron, photos by David Brendan Hall

Legendary rock sticksmen Matt Cameron (of Pearl Jam) and Taylor Hawkins (of Foo Fighters) have teamed up to form a new band called Nighttime Boogie Association. Listen to their first two tracks under the moniker, “Long in the Tooth” and “The Path We’re On”, below.

After playing in last year’s Chris Cornell tribute concert, the two decided to formally team up to write music together, and soon headed into Hawkins’ home studio in Los Angeles to hash out ideas (via Rolling Stone). Obligations for their regular bands forced them to put the side-project on the back burner shortly afterwards, but once the coronavirus pandemic hit, they decided to try songwriting virtually by sending demos back and forth. Clearly it worked out.



“Long in the Tooth”, a funky rock number that has a hint of ’80s hair metal and features a well-versed Hawkins on vocals, was the first song they drafted. Surprisingly, it doesn’t feature any real drums on it, but Nighttime Boogie Association are embracing it. “We’re two drummers in arguably two of the bigger rock bands on the planet right now, and we’re not gonna have real drums on it. That’s kinda rad,” said Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Cameron wrote the lyrics and music for “The Path We’re On”, a proggy grunge number that features additional guitar work from the Melvins’ Buzz Osborne and Steven McDonald. At the time, Osborne and McDonald were helping Cameron with a solo project before he turned his attention to the supergroup, so he channeled their contributions towards the latter.

It sounds like Nighttime Boogie Association may turn into a bigger project in time. As for right now, though, they’re just hoping to release more music in “the next six to eight months.” If it winds up getting delayed even longer than that, have patience. It’s clear that the two are just as jazzed about their new supergroup as they are about working with each other.

“He’s in my top 10 all-time drummers. He’s a fucking legend,” Hawkins told Rolling Stone of Cameron. “[Dave] Grohl and me will both sit there and go, ‘He is the Neil Peart of our generation.’ He is that guy who does shit where you’re like, ‘There’s no way I could ever do that.’ He’s so precise, yet still such a rock drummer. It’s hard to do that. I just wanna gush on Matt for awhile.”

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam released their latest album, Gigaton, which proved to be one of our favorite releases of 2020. Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their own new album, Medicine at Midnight, early next year. Grohl also recently launched a side-project: a Hannukah-themed covers series alongside producer Greg Kurstin.