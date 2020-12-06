Pete Davidson Spoofs Eminem’s “Stan” Video on SNL: Watch

Pete Davidson as "Stu" on SNL

After an extended hiatus, Saturday Night Live returned this weekend with a new episode hosted by Jason Bateman. Among the standout sketches was a Christmas-themed parody of Eminem’s classic “Stan” video, starring Pete Davidson as “Stu”.

In the sketch, Davidson repeatedly writes to Santa Claus asking for a PlayStation 5. The spoofing also includes cameos from Dido Stu’s mom (played by Kate McKinnon), Sir Elton John (Bowen Yang), and ***spoiler*** one Marshall Bruce Mathers himself. Yes, the real Slim Shady makes a surprise appearance at the end of the sketch. Watch it below.



At the top of this year, Eminem dropped his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By. Over the summer, he joined Big Sean on a new song called “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”. Outside of music, he was forced to defend himself against a home invader.

SNL has two more episodes before year’s end; next week (December 12th), Timothée Chalamet will host alongside musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Then on December 19th, Kristen Wiig will headline SNL’s Christmas episode with musical guest Dua Lipa.