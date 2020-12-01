Peter Dinklage to Mop Up Crime in The Toxic Avenger Reboot

Peter Dinklage and the Toxic Avenger

Peter Dinklage is going from Avengers to The Toxic Avenger. The Eitri actor has been cast in the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot from Legendary Pictures, according to Deadline.

A modern update of the cult classic Troma production, The Toxic Avenger tells the tale of nebbish Melvin Ferd, a “98-pound weakling” who works as a health club janitor. Tormented by local bullies, he’s tossed from a window and lands in a barrel of nuclear waste. He emerges as the super-powered Toxic Avenger (think Swamp Thing meets Deadpool) who rises to defend his community from corruption.



One of the most successful B-movies ever, the 1984 original spawned three sequels, an animated kid’s show, a Marvel comic book, and even a stage musical. Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, who directed the first film, are on board as producers.

Legendary’s Toxic Avenger reboot has been in the works for well over a year. In March 2019, it was announced Macon Blair would be writing and directing the project. Best known for his acting roles in indie thrillers Blue Ruin and Green Room, Blair won Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize for his only directorial feature to date, 2017’s I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. He’s also written screenplays for Netflix’s Hold the Dark and Small Crimes.

Below, watch the trailer for the original Toxic Avenger.

Dinklage is also attached to star in a vampire con movie called The Good Bad & Undead alongside fellow Game of Thrones alumnus Jason Momoa.