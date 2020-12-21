Peter Jackson Releases First Footage from Beatles Documentary Get Back: Watch

The Beatles: Get Back, photo via Peter Jackson

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has offered the first look at his upcoming Beatles documentary.

Entitled The Beatles: Get Back, the blockbuster documentary chronicles the making of the band’s penultimate album, 1970’s Let It Be. Jackson was given access to 55 hours of never-released footage and 140 hours of audio taken from the recording sessions, which he then restored using the same techniques developed for his acclaimed World War 1 documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old.



Jackson previously said the film would be “the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about – it’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.”

The film was made with the full cooperation of surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono, and George Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison.

In the teaser embedded below, we see footage of The Beatles recording the album’s title track. The clip is interspersed with behind-the-scenes clips and other intimate imagery.

Jackson’s documentary is scheduled to hit theaters on August 27th, 2021. To coincide with its release, a restored version of the original Let It Be movie directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg is also said to be forthcoming.

In non-Beatles news, Jackson recently released remastered 4K versions of The Lord and The Rings and Hobbit trilogies.