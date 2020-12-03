Phoebe Bridgers Performs “Savior Complex” with a Piano Playing Ghost on Fallon: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers performs on The Tonight Show

Phoebe Bridgers continued her tour of the late-night circuit on Wednesday with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her latest in a string of memorable television performances, Bridgers appeared remotely from Los Angeles’ Magic Castle, where she was joined by Invisible Irma, the piano playing ghost. As two adorable pooches watched on, Bridgers and Irma performed “Savior Complex” from Punisher, one of our favorite albums of 2020. Watch the replay below.

Earlier this week, Bridgers released a video for “Savior Complex”, directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Normal People actor Paul Mescal.



Bridgers previously supported Punisher with late-night performances on Kimmel, Corden, Colbert, and Meyers. The Grammy nominee for Best New Artist has also popped up on CBS This Morning, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, and Kyle Meredith With…. Last month, she released Copycat Killer, an EP of Punisher tracks reimagined with violin and cello.