Phoebe Bridgers Shares “Savior Complex” Video Directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Watch

Phoebe Bridges and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Did you hear that Phoebe Bridgers released one of the best albums of 2020? We will gladly talk your ear off about why Punisher deserves the acclaim, but luckily, we don’t need to do that today because Bridgers just released a music video for album cut “Savior Complex” that will convince you of such in under four minutes.

Bridgers decided to tap a similarly named pop-culture icon also named Phoebe, Fleabag’s own Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to direct the clip, and their collaboration doesn’t disappoint. Apparently the two got in touch earlier this year during quarantine and began emailing back and forth. After a couple exchanges, they decided to join forces and work together on a visual for Bridgers’ Grammy-nominated album. That’s when they settled on creating a “Savior Complex” video.



The black-and-white clip centers around Normal People actor Paul Mescal and a tiny dog after they find themselves washed up on a beach and, with nobody else around, decide to join forces. The two climb high and low, scaling grassy mountains and walking down never-ending roads, before a kind stranger stops his car to help Mescal. The duo take advantage of the guy, steal his car, and speed off to a nearby city where they try to escape their pasts.

Watch the music video now via Facebook.

Last month, Bridgers dropped her Copycat Killer EP, which reimagines four Punisher tracks with lush string arrangements, and covered the Goo Goo Dolls hit “Iris” with Maggie Rogers to celebrate Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. She hasn’t revealed what’s next on her schedule, but we hope it includes taking home a Grammy.