Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Playboi Carti Will Release New Album Whole Lotta Red on Christmas

His long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Die Lit

by
on December 22, 2020, 11:06am
Playboi Carti Will Release Whole Lotta Red On Christmas
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon

Yes, it’s actually happening. Playboi Carti will finally release his long-awaited sophomore album Whole Lotta Red on Christmas Day.

The Atlanta rapper has been teasing the follow-up to his visionary 2018 record Die Lit for over two years, revealing its title back in August 2018 and detailing it throughout 2019. Back in April of this year, he dropped its lead single “@ MEH”, which led many people to believe that the album would arrive before the summer.

It didn’t, but Carti said that album was “turned in” to his label on November 23rd, and last week some eagle-eyed fans spotted promotional graffiti that seemed to indicate that Whole Lotta Red would finally be seeing the light of day on Christmas.

In typical cryptic Carti fashion, the rapper has eschewed a tracklist preview and only shared its Godfather-esque cover art. However, he did post a picture of him and Kid Cudi on Instagram last week with the caption, “HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM,” so fans have that to look forward to.

Whole Lotta Red pre-orders and themed merch are available now.

Carti doesn’t typically do too many features, but he did appear on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes and Lil Yachty’s recent song “Flex Up” alongside Future.

Whole Lotta Red Artwork: 
Playboi Carti Whole Lotta Red Artwork

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah Perform Eccentric Covers of Nirvana, Alice Cooper, GN’R, and Sex Pistols: Watch
Next Story
Talking Heads to Receive 2021 Lifetime Achievement Grammy