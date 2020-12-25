Playboi Carti Releases New Album Whole Lotta Red: Stream

Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon

Merry Christmas! Playboi Carti has just released Whole Lotta Red, his long-awaited sophomore album. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The arrival of Whole Lotta Red today couldn’t be more of a worthwhile gift. The Atlanta rapper has been working on the follow-up to his 2018 smash hit Die Lit for over two years now. Carti revealed the album’s title back in August 2018, hinted at various details throughout 2019, and announced the release date earlier this week on Monday. And now, on Christmas day, it’s finally here.



As previously hinted at, Whole Lotta Red includes Carti’s chart-topping, unconventional single “@ MEH”, which he released back in April of this year. Other notable tracks include “Go2DaMoon” featuring Kanye West, “M3tamorphosis” featuring Kid Cudi, and “Teen X” featuring Future.

If you didn’t get what you wanted under the Christmas tree, consider treating yourself to another gift. Carti is selling digital copies of Whole Lotta Red and various themed merch to commemorate the release, including pentagram keychains and a coffin-shaped wallet. You can buy one for yourself over at his website.

While wrapping up work on Whole Lotta Red, Carti took some time to record a few features this year — a rarity for the rapper — including appearances on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes and Lil Yachty’s recent song “Flex Up” with Future.

Whole Lotta Red Artwork:

Whole Lotta Red Tracklist:

01. Rockstar Made

02. Go2DaMoon (feat. Kanye West)

03. Stop Breathing

04. Beno!

05. JumpOutTheHouse

06. M3tamorphosis (feat. Kid Cudi)

07. Slay3r

08. No Sl33p

09. New Tank

10. Teen X (feat. Future)

11. Meh

12. Vamp Anthem

13. New N3on

14. Control

15. Punk Monk

16. On That Time

17. King Vamp

18. Place

19. Sky

20. Over

21. ILoveUIHateU

22. Die4Guy

23. Not Playing

24. F33l Lik3 Dyin