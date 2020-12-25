Playboi Carti Releases New Album Whole Lotta Red: Stream

Merry Christmas! Playboi Carti has just released Whole Lotta Red, his long-awaited sophomore album. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The arrival of Whole Lotta Red today couldn’t be more of a worthwhile gift. The Atlanta rapper has been working on the follow-up to his 2018 smash hit Die Lit for over two years now. Carti revealed the album’s title back in August 2018, hinted at various details throughout 2019, and announced the release date earlier this week on Monday. And now, on Christmas day, it’s finally here.
As previously hinted at, Whole Lotta Red includes Carti’s chart-topping, unconventional single “@ MEH”, which he released back in April of this year. Other notable tracks include “Go2DaMoon” featuring Kanye West, “M3tamorphosis” featuring Kid Cudi, and “Teen X” featuring Future.
If you didn’t get what you wanted under the Christmas tree, consider treating yourself to another gift. Carti is selling digital copies of Whole Lotta Red and various themed merch to commemorate the release, including pentagram keychains and a coffin-shaped wallet. You can buy one for yourself over at his website.
While wrapping up work on Whole Lotta Red, Carti took some time to record a few features this year — a rarity for the rapper — including appearances on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes and Lil Yachty’s recent song “Flex Up” with Future.
Whole Lotta Red Artwork:
Whole Lotta Red Tracklist:
01. Rockstar Made
02. Go2DaMoon (feat. Kanye West)
03. Stop Breathing
04. Beno!
05. JumpOutTheHouse
06. M3tamorphosis (feat. Kid Cudi)
07. Slay3r
08. No Sl33p
09. New Tank
10. Teen X (feat. Future)
11. Meh
12. Vamp Anthem
13. New N3on
14. Control
15. Punk Monk
16. On That Time
17. King Vamp
18. Place
19. Sky
20. Over
21. ILoveUIHateU
22. Die4Guy
23. Not Playing
24. F33l Lik3 Dyin