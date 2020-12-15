Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, photo via Instagram/@SussexRoyal/PA Images

This year saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take an unprecedented “step back” from their royal duties in order build a new life overseas. And following the purchase of a Los Angeles-area mansion, the two seem to have adjusted pretty darn well to the American celebrity lifestyle: just months after inking a Netflix contract, the Royal Couple has now signed a podcast deal with Spotify.

According to the terms of the multi-year agreement, the pair will create exclusive podcast programming via its newly launched Archewell Audio production company (named for the couple’s son Archie). As Variety reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim “to build community through shared experience, narratives and values” through their content, some of which will be hosted by Harry and Meghan themselves.



“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the two remarked in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

The first official podcast series from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is slated to premiere on Spotify sometime in 2021. In anticipation, the Royal Couple will release a holiday special consisting of “stories of hope and compassion.”

Harry and Meghan’s celebrity arc here in the US is quite similar to another famous and powerful couple. Shortly after leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama also signed contracts at both Netflix and Spotify. Announced this past September, the Royal Couple’s Netflix deal will consist of diverse and inspiring documentaries, children’s series, and feature films.

