Michael C. Hall’s Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum Cover Phantogram’s “Cruel World”: Stream

From the group's upcoming debut album THANKS FOR COMING

on December 09, 2020, 10:50am
Avant-indie group Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum — comprised of actor Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz of The Wallflowers, and Matt Katz-Bohen of Blondie — have shared a cover of Phantogram’s single “Cruel World” alongside a new music video. Stream it below.

In the clip, all three members can be seen soaking up nature as a contrast to the song’s pessimistic lyrics. It’s a fitting visual to accompany an otherwise airy cover, complete with woodwind-like synths and Hall’s breezy vocals. In contrast, the original version, which appeared on Phantogram’s 2016 album Three, is full of spliced-up samples and a trip-hop groove.

This “Cruel World” cover isn’t just a standalone release. It comes from Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum’s forthcoming debut album, THANKS FOR COMING, due out February 12th. That full-length will serve as the follow up to this year’s self-titled EP, and already boasts the lead single “Eat an Eraser”.

Earlier this year, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum sat down for an interview with Lior Phillips to discuss their first-ever concerts and how they became interested in music in the first place. It’s a tender conversation, which you can listen over at her Consequence of Sound podcast This Must Be the Gig.

