Better Watch Out Is Holiday Horror with a Mean Streak

Psychoanalysis - Better Watch Out

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“Truth or dare?”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn conclude Killer Kids Month with Chris Peckover’s holiday horror, Better Watch Out. Together, they discuss treatment and outcomes, lack of empathy as a hallmark of many related disorders, and the stigma surrounding a psychopathy diagnosis.

Mike shares personal experiences counseling violent kids, Lara discusses different manifestations of a psychopathic personality, and Jenn unpacks why she finds that paint scene so disturbing.

Spoilers abound as they rhapsodize over Virginia Madsen, revisit John Hughes movies, and vent frustrations over [SPOILER REDACTED]. So scoop your phone out of the fish tank and meet them at the Screamy Clause for the final Killer Kid of the year.

We dare you.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

