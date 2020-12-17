Menu
Better Watch Out Is Holiday Horror with a Mean Streak

Chris Peckover’s killer kid is definitely on the naughty list

by
on December 17, 2020, 9:05am
Psychoanalysis - Better Watch Out

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“Truth or dare?”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn conclude Killer Kids Month with Chris Peckover’s holiday horror, Better Watch Out. Together, they discuss treatment and outcomes, lack of empathy as a hallmark of many related disorders, and the stigma surrounding a psychopathy diagnosis.

Mike shares personal experiences counseling violent kids, Lara discusses different manifestations of a psychopathic personality, and Jenn unpacks why she finds that paint scene so disturbing.

Spoilers abound as they rhapsodize over Virginia Madsen, revisit John Hughes movies, and vent frustrations over [SPOILER REDACTED]. So scoop your phone out of the fish tank and meet them at the Screamy Clause for the final Killer Kid of the year.

We dare you.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Further reading

12 Slays of Xmas: “Better Watch Out

Somehow Everybody Ignored the Other Zeitgeist Horror Masterpiece of 2017

Better Watch Out: The Nice Guy™ Is the Scariest One of All

Can You Call a 9-Year-Old a Psychopath?

When Your Child Is a Psychopath

