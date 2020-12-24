Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Bob Clark’s Black Christmas Is a Feminist Landmark Dressed In Holiday Attire

Psychoanalysis decks the halls with this dark, holiday classic

by
on December 24, 2020, 8:44am
Bob Clark's Black Christmas Is a Feminist Landmark Dressed In Holiday Attire
Psychoanalysis - Black Christmas

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“I didn’t send my daughter here to be drinking and picking up the boys.”

Hello? Hello? It’s for you. Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn are joined by special guest Joe Lipsett for a Christmas Comfort Horror episode on Bob Clark’s darker holiday classic, 1974’s Black Christmas.

The pod is coming from inside the house as they discuss this feminist landmark and itss depiction of the patriarchy in the guise of an unseen killer. Jenn puts on her slasher nerd hat to discuss the film’s legacy, Joe describes its distinctly Canadian hallmarks, Lara places it in the context of feminist progress, and Mike loves Margot Kidder.

The conversation ranges from favorite final girls and the difficulties of caroling to hot detectives and piano smashing men. And of course, there will be talk of sweaters.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading

Black Christmas & the Horror of Being Female in a Patriarchal Society

Women in Horror, Women in History: The Legacy of Black Christmas

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
Slaughter Beach, Dog Surprise Releases New Album At the Moonbase: Stream
Next Story
Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: Larry’s In the Car