Bob Clark’s Black Christmas Is a Feminist Landmark Dressed In Holiday Attire

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“I didn’t send my daughter here to be drinking and picking up the boys.”

Hello? Hello? It’s for you. Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn are joined by special guest Joe Lipsett for a Christmas Comfort Horror episode on Bob Clark’s darker holiday classic, 1974’s Black Christmas.

The pod is coming from inside the house as they discuss this feminist landmark and itss depiction of the patriarchy in the guise of an unseen killer. Jenn puts on her slasher nerd hat to discuss the film’s legacy, Joe describes its distinctly Canadian hallmarks, Lara places it in the context of feminist progress, and Mike loves Margot Kidder.

The conversation ranges from favorite final girls and the difficulties of caroling to hot detectives and piano smashing men. And of course, there will be talk of sweaters.

