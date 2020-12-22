Gremlins Is Classic Holiday Comfort Horror

Psychoanalysis - Gremlins

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“You say you hate Washington’s Birthday or Thanksgiving and nobody cares, but you say you hate Christmas and people treat you like you’re a leper.”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn and joined by special guest Dan Caffrey for a Holiday Comfort Horror episode on Joe Dante’s 1984 holiday horror classic, Gremlins!

The conversation is as diverse as the gremlins themselves. Jenn has a new horror hero in Lynn Peltzer, Mike shares his experience watching Gremlins with his daughter, Lara can’t resist a sad story, and Dan loves Stripe’s hilarious zest for life and murder. And, of course, everyone loves Gizmo.

They unpack the complicated and stereotypical representation of minoritized characters and how it affects enjoyment of the film today. And as always, they conclude with an uplifting moment of grounding and self care. So, grab your second knife and meet them at the blender.

But whatever you do, don’t listen after midnight.

