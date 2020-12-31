Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Laurie Strode Is a Study of PTSD and Empowerment

The two Halloween franchise installments explore differing responses to trauma

by
on December 31, 2020, 9:58am
Laurie Strode Is a Study of PTSD and Empowerment
Psychoanalysis - Halloween H20 and Halloween

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“He’s waited for this night… he’s waited for me… I’ve waited for him…”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn are sharing their special episode from 2020’s Salem Horror Fest focused on differing responses to trauma with iconic final girl Laurie Strode. Together, they discuss PTSD, its manifestations and treatments, and examine how it’s portrayed differently in two Halloween installments: Halloween H20 (1998) and Halloween (2018).

The conversation ranges from secondary victims and triggers to methods of healing and empowering moments. They’ll share their first experiences with each film, unpack their feelings while watching, and conclude with an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming. After all, everyone’s entitled to one good scare.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading

“Halloween” is the perfect horror movie for 2018 — PTSD and all
HALLOWEEN (2018): EXPLORING GENERATIONAL TRAUMA
You May Relate to the New ‘Halloween’ Movie If You’re a Trauma Survivor
Trauma, Family and The Final Girl: The Shared Blood in ‘Halloween’ and ‘Halloween H20’
Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis on the Trauma of Laurie Strode

A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan
These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020 These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020
Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas
Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal

Previous Story
Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: We Should All Be Glen Bateman
Next Story
Alex Trebek’s Final Jeopardy! Episodes Will Air Next Week