Laurie Strode Is a Study of PTSD and Empowerment

Psychoanalysis - Halloween H20 and Halloween

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“He’s waited for this night… he’s waited for me… I’ve waited for him…”

Today, Lara, Mike, and Jenn are sharing their special episode from 2020’s Salem Horror Fest focused on differing responses to trauma with iconic final girl Laurie Strode. Together, they discuss PTSD, its manifestations and treatments, and examine how it’s portrayed differently in two Halloween installments: Halloween H20 (1998) and Halloween (2018).

The conversation ranges from secondary victims and triggers to methods of healing and empowering moments. They’ll share their first experiences with each film, unpack their feelings while watching, and conclude with an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care.

